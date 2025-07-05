Thousands of pounds have been raised for West Norfolk charities through a Rotary Club’s golf day.

Lynn’s Rotary Club has had a £7,300 boost after its annual event at the town’s golf club.

This year, the winners were an all-female team consisting of Alyson Lacey, Jayne Clarke, Alison Mackway and Karen Brown, who only just missed a hole-in-one that would have won her the star prize of a car.

Alyson Lacey, Jayne Clarke, Karen Brown and Alison Mackway with Rotary Club President Paul Kunes

The money raised will go towards the club’s charitable causes, which include Lynn’s food bank, night shelter, The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House and many others.

In addition to the money raised, more than 300 dictionaries have been given to primary schools, and prizes were given to various high schools.

Shelter boxes were also bought to help with natural disasters abroad.

Rotary members thanked Lynn’s golf club for hosting the event, as well as the teams who took part and the sponsors who helped make the event a success.