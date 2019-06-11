Such sadness as popular King's Lynn charity worker dies at 59

Tributes have been paid to the former manager of a West Norfolk charity supporting deaf people.

Amanda Kenny, 59, who worked for West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA), died last Wednesday following a battle with Lynch syndrome. She had a brain tumour removed when receiving treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital having been diagnosed in September, 2017.

She was surrounded by family members when she died at her home in Watlington.

Her funeral will take place at Welney’s St Mary’s Church. A date has not been confirmed yet.

The family asked those interested in attending to contact WNDA.

Dr Philip Koopowitz, chairman of trustees for the charity said Amanda’s death leaves “a big hole”.

He said: “Amanda was synonymous with the West Norfolk Deaf Association over many, many years and drove the organisation on almost single-handedly.

“Through Amanda’s tireless work, WNDA is now in a great position to provide help to both the deaf community and the Hard of Hearing.

“Her passion for ensuring equity of service and opportunity for all was evident in her daily work.”

Amanda became involved with deaf people after it was discovered that her second child, Oliver, was profoundly deaf when he was two-years-old.

Amanda Kenny

She took her son to deaf swimming competitions when he was growing up.

Her sister Sarah Cox said Amanda’s work was her hobby, and she was a real family person.

“Amanda was passionate about her family and organised events. There has been a massive response on social media,” she said.

“It is a real close-knit community and the people who she supported are devastated.”

The family thanked all of the people who have offered support including the Big C, Tapping House, Addenbrooke’s and Watlington doctors.

Also an active member of the Norfolk Deaf Children’s Society, Amanda was responsible for overseeing a major refurbishment of the Lynn-based WNDA’s centre on Railway Road.

This saw the Queen open the new centre with its new equipment in 2011.

Amanda’s daughter, Laura, 26, said: “Now a beautiful angel, mum left us to be with Grandy and Nanna. We are broken-hearted, but we have had many incredible years filled with laughs and memories.

“Mum provided me and Oliver with the greatest childhood we could have ever wished for, and inspired and guided us into the adults we are today.

“The magnitude of her presence meant she was always the heart of everything she did, she has influenced the lives of so many people.

“I know she will continue to do this despite not being here with us.”

Mr Koopowitz added: “She [Amanda] was a driving force within the local voluntary sector and inspired many other charities with how she raised the profile of WNDA. She will be missed by many of her colleagues.”