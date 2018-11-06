Sue Ryder set up pound stall in King's Lynn after fire disaster

After having their Lynn charity shop gutted by flames last month, Sue Ryder has set up a temporary stall in the town.

The stall was set up today in Tuesday Market Place with everything on sale for £1. They received support from other branch stores at Downham Market and Dereham.

Maura Yates, satellite manager for the pound shop and Wisbech store, said they are currently looking at premises for a new store in the town.

She added: "We will hopefully move to a more central location in the town. This is the first time we have set up something in the market place. Many of our regular customers have come and found us at this stall, and we have received donations and support from members of the public as well as volunteers from other stores."

Maura Yates, satellite manager for pound shop and Wisbech Store, and lead volunteer, Chris Elmsliy

Chris Elmsliy, lead volunteer at the pound store, said: "It is important to have this set up. I have stayed committed to Sue Ryder by helping in other stores."

The charge for the stall was reportedly £42. After originally looking for a whip round from other stalls, Kevin Holland from Solar Shed paid for Sue Ryder to pitch their stall himself.

Mr Holland's stall was located next to Sue Ryder's.

He said: "Whoever made the decision from the council to charge Sue Ryder needs to be reminded that we still have a charter in King's Lynn which means they can still be burnt at the stake in the market place!

"My boy had just moved into a house in the town centre close to where the fire took place so it had a big impact personally. He moved in only the Sunday before it happened."

Norfolk and Fire Rescue Service said there has been no official statement on the cause of the fire at the High Street charity shop yet.

Brett Hopcroft, fire officer at Norfolk County Council said: "At the moment the investigation is not concluded as the property cannot be accessed for safety reasons.

"Without the forensic team who work with the insurance company, it is difficult to provide a definitive answer yet. We have had witness statements but we cannot prove these hypotheses until the forensic team have been allowed to enter the building."