Suffield Court receives In Bloom award

A short ceremony took place in Swaffham on Wednesday when Suffield Court was presented with the Sheltered Housing/Care Home Garden award from this year’s Anglia in Bloom awards.

Chris Rainbow, ‘mayor’ of Suffield Court, thanked all the residents for their support with a special mention for Dennis, Tom and Peter for going the extra mile.

Pictured are councillor Brenda Bowler, Chris Rainbow, Sarah Green of the Iceni Partnership and Richard Bishop, clerk of Swaffham Town Council, with residents.

Picture: SUBMITTED.