Norfolk issued with health alert ahead of scorching temperatures next week

With the Met Office forecasting hot weather for King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market, the UK Healh Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a health alert.

A level two health-alert has been issued for the east of England, with the warning in place from 9am on Monday until 9am on Friday.

Norfolk is set to be hit with high temperatures, with highs of 27 degrees forecasted for King's Lynn towards the middle of next week.

Norfolk is to experience hot temperatures next week

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but also to check in on their vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are prepared for the warm conditions ahead.

"High temperatures are predicted for a prolonged period, so make sure to follow our simple health advice to beat the heat, such as covering windows exposed to direct sunlight and making sure that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly."

David Oliver, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, added: "We’re at the start of a stretch of warm weather for much of England and Wales, that could last for much of next week.

"In the short term, many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s Celsius over the weekend and then in the low 30s Celsius during the start of next week.

"Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year, as well as dry and sunny."

There are also heat health alerts for the South East and London.

