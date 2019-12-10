Members of a Lynn craft group have donated dozens of decorated cakes to a charity which aims to combat loneliness.

Members of the Lynn Sugarcraft group, which has been running for over 30 years, has been collaborating with the Norfolk Befrienders for more than a decade.

And they handed over 65 cakes to the group, which supports vulnerable and isolated people, at a meeting on Wednesday.

Val Gooding (far left) handing over the cakes to Pippa May (3rd left) (CEO West Norfolk Befriending), also in picture Carrie Thornton (2nd left) (Tesco Hardwick Community Champion), along with other Sugarcraft Club Members.

Volunteers dedicate their time to ensure that isolated people aren’t lonely, especially at Christmas.

Val Gooding, one of the founding members of Lynn Sugarcraft, said: “It’s a project we are all passionate about. We are a small group but we worked really hard to get all of the cakes made and ready to hand over.

“The thing is, if someone is isolated at home, when they move into an establishment such as a care home - they still don’t have any visitors. This is where the befrienders come in.”

Handmade Christmas Cakes Being presented to West Norfolk Befriending, by King's Lynn Sugarcraft Club

Pippa May, the chief executive of the Befrienders, has been part of the Sugarcraft club for 17 years.

Val said: “A massive thank you to Pippa for her hard work and also a special mention to Carrie Thornton who is part of the club.

“Carrie works at South Wootton Tesco and we couldn’t keep up with the cost of our old meeting room so she kindly helped arrange for us to meet in the Tesco community room.

“We even got some fondant and marzipan from them which was lovely!”

The Sugarcraft Club meets on the first Wednesday of every month and is £5 for guests.

