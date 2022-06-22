A fundraising summer fair had its official opening on Saturday at St Faith's Church and a welcome back by a civic leader.

The event had become a victim of the pandemic and couldn't be held for a couple of years.

Deputy borough mayor and long-standing Fairstead ward councillor Margaret Wilkinson cut the gold ribbon to open the event in Gaywood Church Rooms.

Cutting the gold ribbon to announce the summer fair open, deputy mayor Maraget Wilkinson and her consort Dawn Leigh with other members of the parish at St Faith's Church, Gaywood. MLNF-22MF060177

Welcoming people gathered at the entrance she said: "How wonderful it is that such community events, that brought people together, are now able to be held again following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

"St Faith's summer fair is very much part of Gaywood life and is always eagerly looked forward to by family groups and individuals who supported it."

The deputy mayor has served in her Fairstead ward for nearly 40 years and went on to thank all those who worked behind the scenes in putting the fair together.

Deputy mayor Margaret Wilkinson, with consort Dawn Leigh, officially opens the summer fair at St Faith's Church, Gaywood. MLNF-22MF060179

Stall holders at the summer fair in St Faith's Church, Gaywood. Martin, Katelyn, Kira and Tina Beale. MLNF-22MF060176

Barbara Franklin and Yvonne Davis at the plant stall at the summer fair in St Faith's Church, Gaywood. MLNF-22MF060175

During the afternoon the deputy mayor, accompanied by her consort Dawn Leigh, chatted with St Faith's acting rector, Rev Karlene Kerr, as they mingled with fairgoers and stallholders.