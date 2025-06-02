A bumper programme full of summer events gets under way from this month in Lynn.

West Norfolk Council has announced its programme of free-to-attend events organised by the council and partners.

They start with the 20th anniversary of the Hanse Festival and the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports in June, followed by a schedule of events through the school holidays which include returning favourites Folk in the Town, Mods and Rockers and Classic Car Day and some new events have also been added this year including a street food event in July.

Flashback to some of the colourful entertainment at a previous Hanse Festival celebration in Lynn

Cllr Sue Lintern, cabinet member for events and culture, said: “Our events programme is always well received by residents and are well attended.

“It has been fantastic to work with the small team that organise these events and appreciate the tireless work, dedicated planning, and many hours of work that go on behind the scenes to make them as successful as possible.

“We have expanded this year on our excellent partnership work, which already includes Discover King’s Lynn, the organisers of the Hanseatic Water Ski, Hanse Festival, King’s Lynn Festival and Festival Too.

“We are now also working with King’s Lynn Round Table on a new street food event to enhance our offer to the public.

“This year the team has a tighter budget to work to and we have to cut our cloth accordingly, so I thank them for their creativity in putting together a full schedule that will give residents and visitors something to enjoy when they pop into King’s Lynn town centre over the summer months.

“The aim of this activity is to support our local retailers and hospitality businesses.”

Events announced so far are:

• June 14 and 15: Hanse Festival celebrations in South Quay, King’s Staithe Square and the town centre. Marking Lynn’s rich Hanseatic heritage with fun and festivities.

• June 21 and 22: Hanseatic Festival of Watersports, South Quay with high octane racing action on the waterfront.

• June 28 to July 12: Festival Too.

• July 13 - 26: King's Lynn Festival features stars of the international stage, television celebrities and prize-winning young musicians. Performances require booking in advance, a small amount are free to attend.

• July 18: Discover King’s Lynn Free Film Night, Tuesday Market Place. See discoverkingslynn.com for screening details.

• July 19 and 20: Folk in the Town on the Tuesday Market Place. Americana, folk rock, bluegrass and everything in between.

• July 27: King’s Lynn Round Table Street Food Sunday at the Tuesday Market Place.

• August 8: Another Discover King’s Lynn Free Film Night, Tuesday Market Place.

• August 10: Soulful Sunday, Tuesday Market Place hosted by DJ Mark Purdy with performances by Tidal Jam and The New Mojos.

• August 16: Pride Party in the Park organised by King's Lynn & West Norfolk Pride. Starting with the parade through the town from Tuesday Market Place with an afternoon of activities in The Walks.

• August 17: Mods and Rockers, Tuesday Market Place.

• August 23: Uniformed Services Day, The Walks a new event featuring and celebrating our uniformed services officers.

• August 24: Ukraine Independence Day, Tuesday Market Place.

• August 31: 40/50s Day, Tuesday Market Place, music and fashion from the era.

• September 5: Free Film Night, Tuesday Market Place.

• September 7: September Sunday Session in the Market Place with live music throughout the day from DNA, Jessie’s Ghost & Vex.

• September 14: Classic Car Day, Tuesday Market Place as part of Heritage Open Day with heritage open dy organised by King's Lynn Civic Society. Sign up now at west-norfolk.gov.uk/classiccarday