Summer sessions on offer at King's Lynn arts complex

For three days in August, for the first time in a long time, Lynn’s Guildhall will be open and Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust (SGT) will be offering three days of fun.

“The summer three-day master classes for children and young people are a key part of what we want to achieve,” said Tim FitzHigham, SGT spokesperson.

“We’re really excited to be in a place to start them this year. I’m only sad we can only offer 30 places a day this year, so please book early.”

The three days of courses will start on Monday, August 19, with stand-up comedy for kids and young people (ages 8 to 16).

This will be with Tim himself, a multi-award- winning comic who appeared in the film Paddington 2. Tim has run stand-up master classes all over the world for theatres, children, big businesses and the BBC.

The next day, SGT are really excited to announce Jennifer Kitchen, an experienced Shakespeare youth director, will be exploring and playing with Macbeth.

Said Tim: “It’s a Shakespeare play that kids seem to really love and Jennifer is going to make something very exciting happen with it and all in one day – I can’t wait to see it.”

On Tuesday, August 20, there will be a relaxed event for family and friends to see what’s been created by Jennifer and the young people at 3.30pm at the Guildhall.

Then on Wednesday, August 21, join Sharon Fox and Sam Ashby, the King’s Lynn Players’ award-winning production team, in a fun-packed musical theatre workshop for ages 8 to 16.

“This is not to be missed. Anyone who wants to sing, laugh and learn should get involved,” added Tim.

Different genres of musical theatre will require lots of energy and enthusiasm. And again, there will be a performance for family and friends at 5.30pm.

Amanda Arterton, SGT trustee, said: “For too long the Guildhall has been dark in August. We said we wanted to see young people and everyone else in the building during August and, again, we’re offering to come good on that.”

The cost is £25 for one day, £45 for two days and £60 for three days.

Drinks are provided throughout the day. Please bring your own packed lunch.

Tickets are available from Artertons’ in Lynn’s High Street, opposite Debenhams.

Places are limited to 30 per day so please book early to avoid missing out.