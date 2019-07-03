Sun shines as King's Lynn's Festival Too opens in style

Crowds enjoy the opening night of Festival Too (13300642)

A balmy summer night was the ideal backdrop for the opening night of this year’s Festival Too music extravaganza.

Large crowds flocked to Lynn’s King’s Staithe Square on Saturday night for the launch of this year’s festival, which featured Spandau Ballet tribute band, True Gold, as the headline act.

True Gold on stage (13300649)

As has become traditional, the evening had a spectacular climax with a firework display over the River Great Ouse.

But that wasn’t all the weekend’s entertainment as the music continued with a new Sunday afternoon show, featuring music from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Performers included members of the Smithdon Cluster choir, who treated the crowd to a rendition of their Ultimate Beatles Experience.

The Smithdon Cluster choir (13300668)

The line-up was headlined by the Softtone Needles.

The Soft Tone Needls (13300673)

Jason Fox on stage (13300663)

Summertime Kings (13300688)

The Carnaby Sound (13300757)