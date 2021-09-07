Sun shines as Minis draw crowds to King's Lynn

Ever since its creation, the Mini has had a special place in British popular culture.

And scores of owners brought their cars to Lynn's Tuesday Market Place for the returning celebration of the classic model.

Visitors were able to admire around 150 examples of the iconic car throughout its six decades on the production line.

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place. (50928470)

The vehicles were judged by West Norfolk councillor Brian Long and popular radio host Simon Rowe, who chose the car displayed by Karen Cooper, of Ely, as their favourite.

Members of the public also get their chance to vote for the people's favourite. That prize was won by Aaron Pidgeon from Holbeach.

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place. (50928471)

Minis old and new were welcome at the latest event in Lynn's summer programme, with the last Mini Meet in 2019, now returned after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place ..Luke Spencer... (50928472)

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place ..Keri Leftley the mini has been in her family since new..... (50928474)

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place ....Brian Long. (50928477)

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place. (50928478)

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place. (50928479)

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place. (50928480)

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place. (50928481)

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place. (50928484)

Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place. (50928485)

Karen Cooper from Ely was the judges' favourite. (50977402)