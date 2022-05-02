Another successful event took place in Tuesday Market Place for this year's GEAR (Grand East Anglian Run) 10k.

The weather forecast had been looking like rain and quite cold in the run up to the race but on the day the weather stayed clear and created good running conditions for some 1,501 runners in the adult race.

First place in the Jane Tomlinson's Run for All, sponsored by Recipharm, was taken by Adrian Mussett in 32:06, 2nd finisher was Michael Eccles in 32:14 with third 3rd awarded place to Mitchell Bunn in 33:32.

Annie Kelly, Simon Rowe and Sharon Hanson. (56390668)

First female finisher Laura Thomas finished in position 29 with a time of 36:20, with 2nd female finisher Lucy Mapp closely behind in 36:35 and third female across the line was Amy Beck with a time of 36:50.

The GEAR 10k race started at 9.30am with a warm up led by Annie Kelly and Sharon Hanson with an energetic routine for the racers to limber up.

Simon Rowe, of Radio West Norfolk, did a sterling job as MC of the proceedings, playing loud pop songs to get everyone in the spirit and giving useful information over the tannoy system.

Runners line up for the warm up outside the Lynn News offices in the Tuesday Market Place. (56390671)

Partner charities that benefited from today's race were the Benjamin Foundation, the 8:36 Foundation, Jane Tomlinson Appeal, the Purfleet Trust, King's Lynn Night Shelter, Norfolk and Waveney MIND, Churches Together in King’s Lynn, East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) and Forward King’s Lynn.

Runners on behalf of Theresa's Tiny Treasures, a baby bereavement charity based in Lynn raced again in memory of baby Elsie, wearing their pink t-shirts with many of the family taking part.

The four Lynn News team runners had a combined time of circa three hours between them.

Some 1000 runners raced through the streets of Lynn. MLNF GEAR 2022-1

It is a scenic route taking runners through The Walks, along the river Ouse pathway and landmarks in Lynn.

Your Choir were singing their hearts out as runners returned to the finish line down the South Quay.

MP James Wild was spotted at the starting line and the mayor Harry Humphrey waved the runners off at the starting line.

Weather stayed clear for the GEAR 10k in Lynn. MLNF GEAR 2022-2

Run For All is part of Jane Tomlinson’s lasting legacy. Jane Tomlinson CBE raised £1.85m for children’s and cancer charities before her untimely death from cancer aged just 43 in 2007.

She made headlines across the world by competing in a series of epic endurance challenges from the London Marathon, ironman and triathlon competitions, to a 4,200 mile cycle ride across the width of the USA despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

There was a fantastic atmosphere as spectators and volunteers lined the streets to cheer runners along the route.

Runners set off at the start of the GEAR 10k in Lynn MLNF GEAR 2022-3

There was plenty of friendly rivalry in the Recipharm GEAR 10K Corporate Challenge in which teams battled to be crowned fastest team in the race. The results for this challenge will be announced soon.

Also popular was the Recipharm Mini GEAR, a 1.9km fun run for children and their families. Schools from across the region came together to take part on the day, with Recipharm offering 150 free entries to local schools to increase participation.

As one of the region’s most popular charity road runs, the event is expected to generate a huge cash boost for local charities including the event partner charities: The Benjamin Foundation, The Purfleet Trust, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Churches Together in King’s Lynn, 8:56 Foundation, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, Forward King’s Lynn, East Anglian Air Ambulance and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, which organises the event in partnership with Alive and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, said: "This was our first 10K of the 2022 season and what a way to kick it off.

"The sun was shining and the enthusiasm and support from everyone involved, from the participants themselves to the many spectators, sponsors, partners and volunteers, all ensured the day was a fantastic success.

"It was brilliant to see so many people, of all ages and abilities, crossing the finish line today."

The Recipharm GEAR 10K forms part of the hugely successful Run For All series, which includes events in Ipswich, Leeds, York, Derby, Nottingham, Burnley, Hull, Middlesbrough, King’s Lynn, Bury and the Yorkshire Dales.

Tim Drew, vice president HR at Recipharm’s Lynn Site, the title sponsor of the event said: "It’s an honour for us to sponsor this event.

"To see such fantastic participation across all age and ability groups, as well as the outstanding support from the local community to provide encouragement to the participants fills us with immense pride.

"We truly believe that it is vital that we have an active involvement in supporting activities such as this in the communities where our people live and work.

"This has been a brilliant day to be part of and we hope everyone has thoroughly enjoyed themselves."