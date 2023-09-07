More than 100 cars descended on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place once again on Sunday as part of West Norfolk Council’s annual Mini Meet.

Old and new versions of the popular vehicle filled the car park as proud owners showed off their beloved motors.

Music was performed by The Groove Hounds and The Hornets, entertaining people as they walked around the market place to see what was on offer.

Members of the public enjoyed looking around an array of decorated Minis as the event was blessed with sunny skies. One car even had the theme of Spiderman.

Cllr Simon Ring, cabinet member for tourism, events and marketing, said: “110 marvellous Minis were on display in the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday. The sun shone and the event was well attended, with many people enjoying the classic and new Minis and free live music on stage.”

Marie Hemeter and daughter Myla (4)

Tony & Helen Watson

Craig Alexander

Jenson (7)

