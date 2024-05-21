Residents enjoyed a sunshine-filled event to help them make more active and sustainable travel choices.

The event is part of the travel planning process for the Marsh Lane development in Lynn, which aims to minimise car journeys in new developments by helping people choose alternative ways of getting around.

At the event, residents had the opportunity to find out more about different ways of travelling more sustainably, and how choosing more active and sustainable travel would have direct benefits for them, such as improving fitness.

Pictured are residents Alias Varghese, Shejin Thaiparambil Cheriyan and Evelyn Rachel Eralil, with Corporate Projects Officer Juliana Fox-River and Travel Plan Co-ordinator Sandra Holmes.

Cllr Michael de Whalley, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “There are significant issues facing our planet and it can feel as though the problem is too big for us to contemplate as individuals.

“However, we can all play a part by choosing to travel more sustainably, for example by walking, cycling or catching a bus instead of driving when we need to go somewhere.

“Together, our small acts add up to a big difference.

“It’s great to see the borough council working with communities to show people the kind of travel choices they can make and support them to put those choices into action.”

The police provided advice on bicycle safety and undertook bicycle checks, while staff from Alive West Norfolk were on hand to provide residents with information on a range of sports and fitness activities for all abilities and ages.

Go To Town bus staff attended the event to provide residents with information about their local bus services.

To encourage these residents to be more active and get walking, cycling, or using the local bus services, free incentives were on offer.

Giveaways included bike lights, bike pumps and hi-viz vests for children, metal water bottles, umbrellas, hi-viz armbands for residents who want to give walking a go, and weekly bus passes.

Sandra Holmes from Royal HaskoningDHV, the Marsh Lane travel plan co-ordinator working with the borough council to deliver the travel plan, said: “The spring event was a great opportunity to meet with residents and provide them with useful information on walking, cycling and bus services in their local area.

“Residents appreciated the free incentives, and many residents took the opportunity to place their order.

“Residents understand the need to improve fitness, become more active, and travel in more sustainable ways, and it was fantastic to see many young people wanting to walk or cycle to school.

“Residents requested walking and cycling maps, and more information about safe walking and cycling routes between Marsh Lane and the town centre and local schools – this will be provided in the summer newsletter in July.”