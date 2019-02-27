Sunbather arrested in Fairstead

A man who was sunbathing in Fairstead was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, February 26) after police discovered he was wanted for failing to appear at court.

Officers said in a post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter account that they "almost felt sorry" for the man who had been basking in the winter sun.

They said a "quick check on the radio" revealed he was wanted for failing to appear at court, and he was subsequently arrested.

The post on Twitter suggested it would not be "as sunny in the cells".