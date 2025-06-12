Pupils have added a splash of colour to a town park and included a competitive element to their planting.

Greyfriars Academy youngsters in Brancaster class decided they would like to add a bit of colour to The Walks in Lynn by planting sunflowers, with the added aim of seeing whose grows the tallest.

They planted the seeds earlier in the year under the direction of teaching assistants Maria Gabriel-Malheiro and Ieva Tamulioniene and with the backing of deputy head Janet Moyle. They named their pots, tended to the seedlings and watched them grow until it was time to get out into the park and plant them.

Greyfriars pupils from Brancaster class with teaching assistants Miss Gabrieland Miss Tamulioniene

Assisted by members of the council’s parks staff, who had prepared a dedicated flower bed with cane supports, they set about planting.

The sunny weather in the week proved perfect conditions for planting and, with the help of the parks staff who were on hand for watering, a group of pupils planted the young shoots.

They were sponsored in their activities by the Friends of The Walks group who provided the pots, seeds and compost.

Member of the Friends of The Walks group, Gary Walker, said: “It was lovely to see the youngsters so enthusiastic about planting the sunflowers. The Walks is a fantastic civic amenity and with the park on the school’s doorstep, having Greyfriars involved can only be of benefit to both the pupils and the park. We must now wait to see whose sunflower grows the tallest!”