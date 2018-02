West Norfolk was aglow on Wednesday night with the silvery light of the super blue blood moon, a rare lunar event which has not been seen for 152 years.

Photographer Matthew Usher captured the sight as the moon dazzled above Lynn’s Red Mount, in The Walks.

The supermoon above the Red Mount chapel in The Walks in King�"s Lynn.

There has been a rash of so-called super moons in the past month, as the full moon has come its closest to the earth and so appears bigger.

This version was particularly interesting and the clouds kindly stayed away.