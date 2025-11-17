A supermarket has been on hand to support a veterans charity when they dropped off a generous cheque.

The Bridge for Heroes in Lynn welcomed community champion for Lynn’s Hardwick Tesco, Lisa, into its town centre premises.

She presented a cheque of £491.52 to the group, raised through Tesco’s book sales initiative.

Members of Bridge for Heroes were handed a cheque for almost £500 from Tesco Hardwick in Lynn

The money was raised thanks to Tesco colleagues and customers, and will go a “long way” in supporting the vital work The Bridge for Heroes does for the Armed Forces community in West Norfolk.

“This donation will help combat loneliness and isolation among veterans, serving personnel, and their families, ensuring they have a welcoming place to connect, share experiences, and find support,” a charity spokesperson said.

“Everyone at The Bridge for Heroes would like to extend a huge thank you to Lisa, the Tesco Hardwick team, and all the customers who contributed.

“Your kindness truly makes a difference in helping us continue our mission to support those in the Armed Forces community.”