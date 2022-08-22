Staff at Morrisons, where they make good things happen, has celebrated 20 years since the supermarket opened in Lynn.

Their 20th birthday was a celebration for staff who enjoyed a cake made by Tammy's Happy Tiers, a shop in Gaywood and attendance from Lynn's mayor Lesley Bambridge.

She said: "I am amazed that they have been here for 20 years, it's become part of the community and it is a lovely store.

Lynn's mayor Lesley Bambridge cuts the cake with some of the staff who have been at the store since the opening day 20 years ago. holding the special cake are Jamie Emmerson, customer service manager and Tania Hanks, community champion. MLNF-22PM08098

"The people here are nice."

Some of the staff have worked at the store for the duration of the time since it opened near Lynn's railway station or for a shorter period of time, but all describe working at the store as being part of a family.

Senior manager Jamie Emmerson, 24, said: "I have been here for five years and I am one of the youngest in the team.

Morrison's Store in Lynn celebrate 20 years in the town. MLNF-22PM08091

"I am so glad we have organised all this as it is part of the community.

"The staff show their dedication coming in every day and have made friends with each other over the years."

Wendy Lonsdale, 60, has never had a day off sick in 20 years and she said: "I came here at 40 and they say life begins at 40.

Tania Hanks, community champion at Morrisons. MLNF-22PM08092

"The years have gone so fast and people come and go but a lot have stayed.

"I've been here longer than 20 years as before we opened we had two weeks of training.

"I like working with people, I started in the salad bar, and I have been lucky to do different jobs and now I work in home shopping."

The Morrison's store number is 103 pictured on their thank you notice board. MLNF-22PM08093

Some staff who started here as part time or just on a temporary basis have also stayed on for many years.

Melissa Castleton, 36, said: "I stared at 16 and then had my own children who go to school locally.

"We are like a family."

When Melissa asked another member of staff how long

The Lynn News reported on the opening of the store 20 years ago.MLNF-22PM08094

they'd been here they replied 'since 7am this morning,' which made everyone chuckle.

She happened to be Nicola Lucas, who is grateful to the store for their support when she had treatment for cancer and was off work for some nine months.

Nicola has been a member of staff for 15 years and said: "To be fair, I started part-time but I like working with people and have stayed.

Lynn's mayor Lesley Bambridge with Wendy Longsdale who has been at the store 20 years and has never taken a day off sick. MLNF-22PM08096

"I had nine months off and came back in May having not long finished my cancer treatment.

"They've been really nice to me and let me do the hours I want."

With the cake cut by the mayor and photos taken the staff carried on with their working day, greeting customers.

Left to right: Jamie Emmerson, customer service manager with member of staff Nicola Lucas. MLNF-22PM08097

Operations manager Michelle Hyam said: "I started in June this year and was transferred from the Wisbech store where I was for 10 years.

"It's a really nice store, everyone takes pride in what they do and shows ambition, there is a lot of potential here to take people under your wing and see them succeed."

The staff know a lot of the shoppers as regulars and customer Sally-Ann Baxter said: "I've shopped here and nowhere else ever since it opened.

Staff celebrated with a cake from Tammy's Special Tiers. MLNF-22PM08100

"The staff are friendly and get to know you and the prices are good.

"Most have seem my grandsons grow up and know them by name and they always make time for the kids."

Tania Hanks is a community champion at the store which supports a children's hospice charity called Together for Short Lives.

She said: "The job entails working in the community.

"We have a new charity partnership every three years and every staff member at the store has a say in who the charity is.

"We also want to say a big thank you to Tammy's Happy Tiers for the cake."