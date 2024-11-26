A town supermarket has generously donated hundreds of pounds to a palliative care hospice.

The team at Tesco Extra on Lynn’s Hardwick presented The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House with a cheque for £455.16.

The money was raised via a Tesco scheme where customers and colleagues donate books, with those purchasing the books contributing as much money as they wish into a charity box.

Lisa Crane (centre) handing over the cheque to The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House

Every month, a local charity is chosen to receive the funds - and this time, the money has been donated to the Hillington care provider.

Lisa Crane, community champion at the Hardwick Tesco, said: “We are so pleased with the amount raised, and Tapping House was also very pleased.

“It is lovely to be able to give to local charities and that money makes such a difference - all because of our customers and colleagues with their book donations.

“Tapping House is an amazing place and they rely so much on donations to keep them running.”