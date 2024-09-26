A town supermarket has presented a cheque to an animal centre to help pay for items it may need.

A team from Tesco on Lynn’s Hardwick presented the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre with a cheque for £419.73 last week.

The money was raised via a Tesco scheme where customers and colleagues donate books, with those purchasing the books contributing as much money as they want into a charity box.

Lisa Crane handing over the cheque to the RSPCA at East Winch

Every month, a local charity is chosen to receive the funds and this time, the money has been donated to the animal centre.

The funds will stay at the West Winch branch to go towards the costs of items that the centre needs.

Tesco has also been sending four trolley loads of towels each week to the centre that customers and colleges have donated.

Lisa Crane, community champion at Hardwick Tesco, said: “It is lovely to see the money is going into a local charity and seeing a difference it makes.

“The centre was so happy and grateful for that. That is what we want to be doing, supporting our local communities.

“It makes me really proud of my colleagues and how everyone has pitched in to do it.”

Lisa said the RSPCA centre is now in need of newspapers due to the high volume of hedgehogs they are caring for there.