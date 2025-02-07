Tesco in King’s Lynn giving away Valentine’s hamper to one lucky person – find out how to win
Published: 15:55, 07 February 2025
Lynn residents could be in with the chance of winning some Valentine's goodies - including wines and chocolates.
Staff at Tesco on the Hardwick industrial estate are running a giveaway which will see one lucky person win a Valentine's hamper.
Who in your life deserves a treat? Get in contact with Tesco by either popping into the store and dropping a letter at the customer service desk or by messaging their Facebook page – Tesco Hardwick community and events –detailing why you think your nominated person should win.
Lisa Crane, community champion at the store, said: “Let’s see a little love in Lynn.”
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, February 12.