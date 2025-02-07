Lynn residents could be in with the chance of winning some Valentine's goodies - including wines and chocolates.

Staff at Tesco on the Hardwick industrial estate are running a giveaway which will see one lucky person win a Valentine's hamper.

Who in your life deserves a treat? Get in contact with Tesco by either popping into the store and dropping a letter at the customer service desk or by messaging their Facebook page – Tesco Hardwick community and events –detailing why you think your nominated person should win.

Lisa Crane, community champion at the Lynn store (left) is giving away the hamper to one lucky person

Lisa Crane, community champion at the store, said: “Let’s see a little love in Lynn.”

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, February 12.