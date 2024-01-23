A supermarket has thanked the community for supporting its latest charitable endeavour which saw hundreds of pounds raised for the blind.

Tesco Extra on Lynn's Hardwick Road recently handed over a cheque for £265 to Pauline Holland and Gill Southgate from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Lynn branch, in aid of guide dogs in West Norfolk.

On a regular basis, the store has a second-hand book table where people can donate to a specified charity in exchange for something to read, which is how these cheques are made possible.

Gill Southgate with Tesco manager Joyce Manning-Coe and RNIB treasurer Pauline Holland. Pictures: Michael Fysh

The money will go towards guide dogs in West Norfolk

“The local charities get more out of the amount of money we give,” said manager Joyce Manning-Coe.

“I’ve done things with the RNIB over the last 14 years, including a sponsored walk, which raised £1500 for them, and I’ve built that rapport with Pauline and Gill across the years – it’s something that we’ve always done.”

The store is hoping to continue to support causes in the area and is encouraging people to come in and speak to Joyce or Jess to make a suggestion.

“I think it's a great idea to give back to the community, we have lots of customers who come through our stores so the charity work is good for Tesco and King’s Lynn as people have a place to come for support,” Joyce added.

Staff at the supermarket gave thanks to their customers for their help in raising vital funds for good causes.