Supermarket in King's Lynn to open up café to Christmas party groups

Morrisons in Lynn is opening its café to Christmas party groups this year – offering £7.50 a head three-course meals.

The supermarket says its Christmas Meal Deal has been created in response to new research which shows that 70 per cent of UK workers expect cut backs to their work parties this Christmas because of tough trading conditions, economic uncertainty and fragile confidence, with one in twenty (five per cent) expecting it to be cancelled all together.

Tables for up to 20 can be booked at the Coburg Street store now for Monday, November 25 to Monday, December 23.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Morrisons is opening its cafs to Christmas party groups Ð offering £7.50 a head 3-course meals, which include a prawn cocktail starter, British turkey with all the trimmings and traditional Christmas pudding and custard. PA Photo. Issue date: Tuesday November 12, 2019. The meal deal, which is also available for £6.50 a head for two-courses has been created in response to research that shows that almost three-quarters of small businesses are planning to cut back on work parties this year because of economic uncertainty. Tables for up to 20 guests can be booked between Monday 25th November and Monday 23rd December. Photo credit should read: Nigel Roddis/PA Wire (21696317)

The Morrisons Christmas Meal Deal starts from £6.50 a head for a 2-course meal or £7.50 a head for the full 3-courses. In a touch of festive generosity, Morrisons is serving all Christmas dinners with roast AND mashed potato. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Helen Tordoff, head of cafés at Morrisons, said: “Some small businesses have had a tough year so we have created the best Christmas meal for those on a budget.

"And as our cafés regularly host group meet ups, we thought we’d extend the invite to local companies so they can save some Christmas costs. It will mean that more people can get into the party spirit without breaking the bank.”

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Morrisons is opening its cafs to Christmas party groups Ð offering £7.50 a head 3-course meals, which include a prawn cocktail starter, British turkey with all the trimmings and traditional Christmas pudding and custard. PA Photo. Issue date: Tuesday November 12, 2019. The meal deal, which is also available for £6.50 a head for two-courses has been created in response to research that shows that almost three-quarters of small businesses are planning to cut back on work parties this year because of economic uncertainty. Tables for up to 20 guests can be booked between Monday 25th November and Monday 23rd December. Photo credit should read: Nigel Roddis/PA Wire (21696326)

The 2-course for £6.50 or 3-course for £7.50, menu includes:

Starters:

Fresh Soup: Fresh soup served with a freshly baked bap

Pate & Melba Toast: Brussels pâté served with balsamic onion chutney, salad and Melba toast

Prawn Cocktail: Prawn cocktail served with salad and brown bread

Mains:

Christmas Turkey Lunch: Turkey, roast potatoes, mash, carrots, Brussels sprouts, stuffing, Yorkshire pudding, pig in blanket, gravy and cranberry sauce

Mushroom Wellington: Mushroom Wellington served with golden roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots and drizzled with gravy

Salmon with hollandaise: Salmon fillet topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with baby potatoes and peas

Desserts:

Christmas Pudding: Christmas pudding served with brandy sauce or custard

Kelly’s Ice Cream: Chocolate or Strawberry

To book a table, visit the Morrisons store in Lynn and ask for the Café Manager or Community Champion.

For more information, visit: www.morrisons.co.uk