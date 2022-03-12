As if motorists were not having enough headaches with soaring prices at the moment, they are also having to face periodic shut-outs at forecourts.

Morrisons filling station in Coburg Street, Lynn, had signs declaring that it had no petrol or diesel this morning.

Its lack of fuel may have had something to do with the fact that it was one of the cheaper filling stations around town this week, making it a popular destination for those seeking to fill up.

Morrisons filling station, Lynn (55414030)

There is no suggestion that there is any repeat of the widespread shortages of fuel that the country witnessed last year, but some forecourts have had temporary shortages. Sainsbury's at the Hardwick in Lynn was restricting diesel to half of its pumps earlier this week.

Petrol prices are now at an all-time high.

Prices at some garages in our area are now above £1.70 a litre for diesel and they could climb even higher as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to be felt.

This week, the AA reported that average petrol prices had exceeded £1.55 a litre for the first time.