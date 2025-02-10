An independent supermarket has said its team is in “great spirits” following a blaze last week.

Crews rushed to the Spice Market in Gaywood on Friday evening after a 999 call came in about the fire.

Police assisted by closing the road to traffic, and witnesses reported seeing smoke in the area.

The road was shut while fire crews tackled the blaze. Picture: Google Maps

The blaze was put out by 8.08pm by firefighters who used hose reel jets, and traffic was able to flow through shortly after.

Many residents on Facebook expressed their concerns for the business - however, Spice Market has confirmed the effects were minimal.

“Spice Market remains fully operational, and it is business as usual,” the shop told the Lynn News.

“Our team is in great spirits and we continue to serve our valued customers without any disruptions.”

Although the cause has not been revealed, police say the fire is not being treated as arson.