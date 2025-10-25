Two bottles of vodka, two bottles of Bacardi and two bottles of screenwash made up this man’s supermarket stealing spree.

Korben Mortimer, 23, of Dawber Close in Gaywood, appeared unrepresented at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.

The first offence took place at Sainsbury’s on the Hardwick Retail Park on September 27, when he picked up the two bottles of vodka of unknown value and left without paying.

Korben Mortimer stole from the Hardwick Sainsbury's store

Two days later, he returned to the scene of the crime, picked up the bottles of Bacardi, worth £49.50, and did the same thing.

He also stole bottles of screen wash valued at £13.50 and attempted to take some electric toothbrushes. However, these were recovered when he was caught.

The court heard how Mortimer already has £1,500 in outstanding court fines for nine previous convictions, none of which were theft.

When asked why he decided to take up this type of crime, he responded, “for money”.

“I’ve done wrong. I regret it,” he said.

Magistrates handed him a compensation-only order, and he is set to pay Sainsbury’s £93.

