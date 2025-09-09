Business owners and managers in West Norfolk are being encouraged to attend a free drop-in event offering a range of business support, information and advice from professionals.

The King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) is hosting the connect session at its premises on Innovation Drive, taking place on Wednesday, September 17, from 8.30am to midday.

These sessions give existing or aspiring business owners and managers the chance to find out more about how to start up, diversify, grow or network with other businesses.

The event is being held at the Lynn Innovation Centre on Nar Ouse Way

There will also be information and advice on how innovation can help businesses scale up, available grants and support for upskilling and training staff.

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy leader and cabinet member for business and culture at West Norfolk Council, said: “The council wants to help our businesses to grow and thrive, and this is a great opportunity to find out what we can do to help them.

“I’m excited to see the Enterprise Park grow, and these events are great for the West Norfolk business community to get together and learn how they can take their business to the next level.

“With the business support on offer, we would love to see more businesses putting their name forward for the new facilities available at the Enterprise Park, allowing them the space to expand.”

As well as the chance to network with other like-minded businesses, various organisations will be on hand to talk to, as well as provide information and advice.

Free copies of the new West Norfolk Business Support Guide will be available to pick up at the event. This guide has details of the people to contact for help with your business.

The event is open to current KLIC tenants, as well as all local businesses in West Norfolk and the general catchment area of the KLIC centre.

Those present at the event include:

Norfolk Chamber of Commerce – business networking and support across Norfolk.

College of West Anglia – will be there to offer their services and support.

Department for Work and Pensions – provides employment support to businesses.

Federation of Small Businesses – networking and support across Norfolk.

Innovate UK EDGE – provides bespoke support to high-growth, innovative, ambitious SMEs. They help businesses to exploit business innovation, source funding and finance and open new markets.

MENTA – training, support and advice for individuals embarking on self-employment, planning to set up a business, or within the first 12 months of launching a business.

New Anglia Growth Hub – who can help businesses access a range of support services from hundreds of sources. The hub’s service is free and impartial and can help access grants (including Go Digital), finance, international trade support and other specialist advice – all from a single point of contact.

Property team at the Borough Council – with information on properties and plots now available on the King’s Lynn Enterprise Park.