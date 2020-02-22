Support event for fishermen to be held in King's Lynn as part of new wellbeing project

A wellbeing event will be held in West Norfolk next week as part of a new project aiming to improve the health and mental wellbeing of fishermen in the region.

The project launches this month with different events in Norfolk and Suffolk marking the occasion, including the wellbeing event in Lynn on Friday, February 28.

FishWell, delivered by MTCIC – a social enterprise which provides counselling services – through the SeaFit programme, provides fishermen and ex-fishermen with information and advice on mental health and wellbeing.

SeaFit is a joint programme run by the Fishermen’s Mission and the Seafarers Hospital Society, supported by Seafarers UK to improve the health and wellbeing of fishermen and their families.

The project offers support – both in the community and online, access to free counselling, physical as well as mental wellbeing health checks, and assistance to help access statutory and voluntary sector services.

The initiative also offers opportunities to meet up with other members of the local fishing community.

To launch the project, three events have been lined up for fishermen, ex-fishermen and their families, with two wellbeing opportunities to talk to counsellors, pick up information of other local services as well as meet the FishWell team, and a reunion event to catch up with other fishermen, past and present.

The event in Lynn takes place on Friday, February 28 at Harbourside Porta Cabin, PE30 2HD, from 11am to 2pm. Refreshments are included, and booking is not necessary.

Another wellbeing event takes place on Tuesday, February 25 at Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer from 10am to 2pm, while the reunion will take place on Friday, March 27 at Harbour Inn in Lowestoft from 6pm.

A free supper is provided, and booking is essential via www.fishwell.org.uk.

