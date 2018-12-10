Support for homeless through King's Lynn building society
Staff members at a Lynn building society branch are asking for donations to help fund a charity supporting young homeless people this Christmas.
Workers at the Yorkshire Building Society have made the appeal for their charity partner End Youth Homelessness (EYH).
The appeal comes as statistics from Centrepoint’s Youth Homelessness Databank suggests over 18,000 young people will be at risk of homelessness this Christmas.
According to the latest figures, 30 people in West Norfolk received some homelessness support from their local authority in 2016/17.
Staff members at the Lynn branch will be selling Christmas decorations and raffling a special Christmas hamper in aid of EYH.
Sasha Pauley, charity partnership manager for the building society, said: “Homelessness doesn’t discriminate and Christmas is the cruellest time to be shut out.
“We’re proud of our partnership with EYH and thanks to donations we have already received from people in Lynn and all over the UK we have been able to help 167 people into their own rented homes.”
People are encouraged to donate at the Lynn branch on New Conduit Street, or by texting NEED18 £5 to 70070.
EYH works directly with 26,000 young people.
