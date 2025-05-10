Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital held a Dementia Fair yesterday, Friday, for those living with dementia, their carers, families and supporters.

The event brought together healthcare professionals, community services and organisations to provide expert advice and practical support.

Special guest was Kathryn Buscall, a deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk. There was a programme of expert-led talks and workshops covering topics from clinical insights and memory services to policing initiatives and dementia-friendly design in healthcare settings.

Dr Katie Honney gives a presentation

Representatives from charities and services – including Age UK, Dementia UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Norfolk Police and Hospital Radio Lynn – offered a valuable opportunity to connect with support networks and discover available resources.

Dr Katie Honney, consultant geriatrician and clinical lead for dementia care at the QEH, said: “We are delighted by the turnout today. Dementia affects a growing number of people in our communities, and events like this are essential in ensuring people feel empowered, informed, and supported. It’s vital that we all understand the impact of dementia not only on individuals but also on their families and carers.”

The event marks a proactive step by the QEH in raising awareness and strengthening community support ahead of Dementia Awareness Week, May 19 to 25.

Some of those at the hospital's Dementia Fair

hospital chief executive Alice Webster added: “At The QEH, we are committed to being a dementia-friendly organisation and providing compassionate, expert care to everyone affected by this condition.

“Today’s event was a wonderful example of what can be achieved when healthcare and community services come together to support and inform. A heartfelt thank you to all our speakers, stallholders and guests who made the day so special.”