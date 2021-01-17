People in Norfolk are being urged to show support on World Cancer Day for everyone affected by the disease next month.

Cancer Research UK is calling on the public to donate or wear one of the charity’s Unity Bands with pride on Thursday, February 4.

Every year, around 35,500 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East of England.

A couple hold hands for World Cancer Day which will be marked on February 4. (43984946)

Wearing a Unity Band is a way of showing solidarity with those affected.

Available in three different colours – pink, navy and blue – it can be worn in memory of a loved one, to celebrate people who’ve overcome cancer or in support of those going through treatment.

Marked on February 4, World Cancer Day is an international initiative, uniting people across the globe to raise awareness and take action.

By making a donation or getting a Unity Band via cruk.org/worldcancerday, people in Norfolk can help to get life-saving research back on track following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cancer Research UK expects to see its fundraising income decline by a staggering £300m over the next three years and needs more support to continue its mission.

It’s thanks to research that more people are surviving cancer than ever before. Survival in the UK has doubled in the last 40 years and the charity’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

But right now, future breakthroughs are at risk and so uniting to beat cancer has never been more important.

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the East of England, said: “One in two people will get cancer in their lifetime, which is why we’re absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.

“World Cancer Day is a great opportunity for people in Norfolk to unite and show solidarity with everyone whose life has been touched by the disease.

“Our research has played a role in developing eight of the world’s top ten cancer drugs and we’re working every day to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease. But we can’t do it alone.

“That’s why we hope people across Norfolk will donate or wear a Unity Band with pride, knowing they are helping to save lives. Together we will beat cancer.”

Before the pandemic, Cancer Research UK was able to spend more than £60 million in the East of England last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

To donate or get a Unity Band, please visit: visit cruk.org/worldcancerday