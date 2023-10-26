A former water management site in Lynn could be turned into seven bungalows and 10 self-contained supported living apartments.

A planning application has been submitted to West Norfolk Council by national developer TODD to convert the Pevensey & Cuckmere Water Level Management Board main office on Kettlewell Lane.

The proposed work would involve the complete demolition of the existing building, which has been described in planning documents as a “low-quality office building”.

An application has been submitted for housing to be built on this site on Kettlewell Lane in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The site, which is now vacant, has always been used for water management associated with Gaywood River.

It is proposed that all bungalows and flats would be one-bedroom properties.

So far, the application has been supported by Norfolk Police, with a letter from Designing Out Crime officer Steve Gower stating that the plans attempt to deter crime and anti-social behaviour.

The application has been supported by two Kettlewell Lane residents but has prompted another resident to raise concerns about an increase in crime.

The planning application is currently awaiting a decision to be made.