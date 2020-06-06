Supporters of King's Lynn charity raise £20,000 in May Marathon challenge

A Lynn-based charity has been boosted by dozens of its supporters who have raised a total of £20,624 over the month of May.

More than 43 supporters and beneficiaries of bereaved Armed Forces children’s charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, and its founder Nikki Scott, took part in the May Marathon challenge to raise money for the charity at a time when it has needed fundraising support more than ever.

The aim of the Scotty’s annual Month of May Marathon was to complete the marathon distance of 26.2 miles throughout the month in any way possible, whether that was walking or running.