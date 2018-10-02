Supporters out in force for Scotty's Little Soldiers' Hero Walk in Sandringham

Ffirst Scotty's Hero Walk at Sandringham. (4487913)

A Lynn-based charity dedicated to supporting bereaved British Forces children is benefitting from a cash boost after a successful Hero Walk at the weekend.

The walk, held at the Sandringham Country Park on Sunday, invited supporters of Scotty’s Little Soldiers to follow a two or three-mile route while raising money for the cause.

The charity has helped thousands of youngsters since it was founded by Nikki Scott in memory of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2009.

Ffirst Scotty's Hero Walk at Sandringham. (4487917)

A spokesman for the charity said: “This was deliberately a tester for what could become a much larger event and the numbers actually exceeded our expectations as an inaugural event - over 50 people took part.

“The main objective was to provide the public and our beneficiaries the opportunity to remember their own personal heroes hence no entry fee so we were delighted to have raised £500 including sponsorship.”

Supporters were invited to join a picnic provided by Morrisons community champion, Sara Farr. There was also games and competitions for youngsters to enjoy.

The spokesman added: “A great day was had by all, increased awareness and the toy tombola and raffle went down really well.

Ffirst Scotty's Hero Walk at Sandringham. (4487918)

“We were supported by local groups of Rainbows and Rangers from Terrington St Clement, as well as Scotty beneficiaries and new supporters.

“Scotty’s has got some great ideas for next year. We’re hoping for the same time, same place but with a few more family fun activities.”

To support Scotty’s Little Soldiers on their journey to providing support to bereaved families, check out their website via www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk.