Thousands of patients would have to be removed from a Lynn GP surgery's register if it was to stay at its current base, health chiefs say.

The claim has been revealed in a new planning report, published today, into the proposed relocation of the St James Medical Practice.

And West Norfolk councillors are being urged to back the plan at a committee meeting on November 8.

An artist's impression of the proposed replacement for the St James Medical Practice.

Practice bosses hope to open the new surgery off Edward Benefer Way, which is expected to cost around £5 million to build, in November next year.

The surgery has spent several years looking for a site to replace its current premises in County Court Road.

And a letter from the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, summarised in today's report, said the current surgery was "the most constrained practice in West Norfolk, in terms of capacity to register new patients.

"St James Medical Practice would have to reduce its list size by over 6,000 patients in order to manage effectively within their current facilities."

The proposed relocation to a site which lies within the parish of South Wootton has led to widespread concern about what officials have admitted is a "significant" need for new provision in Lynn.

But the CCG letter insisted: "The proposed new St James primary care building will meet existing and future demand to the north of Kings Lynn and a second proposed new facility for the south of the town, site yet to be determined will meet existing and future demand to the south of the town."

The report also showed South Wootton's parish council had raised no objections, although it did call for concerns raised by a resident about the height of the proposed two-storey construction, plus potential light and noise pollution, to be addressed.

The KWLNBUG cycling group has also raised objections, claiming that planned access arrangements would "obliterate" the National Cycle Route 1 which runs through the area.

But county Highways officials have raised no objections to the plan and borough planners say the scheme will not be harmful to nearby residents.

They added: "A brand new facility adding to the health infrastructure of the town is to be supported."