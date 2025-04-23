A West Norfolk charity has been “blown away” after receiving a surprise High Sheriff’s award.

The award, presented to Little Discoverers, was given in recognition of its great and valuable services to the community and in appreciation of the “residents and people of Norfolk for activity and contribution” for enhancing the community.

It was presented by David Flux towards the end of his term as Norfolk’s High Sheriff, who visited the charity with his wife Lisa earlier this month.

Romee Neal is pictured holding the special High Sheriff's Award

“The team and I (Kat Hunter and Pauline Bennett) along with Sue Williams (trustee) and Hazel Colley (vice-chairperson) were very shocked when the award was presented, as we had believed that Mr and Mrs Flux were just coming along to meet the families and see first-hand the work we do,” said Lauren Tuffs, team member.

She added: “Everyone was really surprised when Mr Flux came back into the session room and announced the award, we all felt very honoured and very proud to receive such a wonderful achievement.”

Little Discoverers provides specialist advice and support, three days a week, for families of pre-school aged children with motor/movement learning development delays or difficulties.

From left, team member Pauline Bennett, High Sheriff David Flux with the award, team leader Kat Hunter, team member Lauren Tuffs and some youngsters from the Thursday session

The free service is helping around 24 families in West Norfolk.

Parents/carers attend one, two-hour group session a week with their child - the session includes the use of multi-sensory input including music, singing, signing and fun to encourage motor development.

Sessions provide a unique and holistic form of early education inspired by methods used at the Peto Institute of Conductive Education in Hungary.

The specifically trained staff work together in groups of up to eight children along with their parent/carer.

Mr and Mrs Flux spent time getting to know the families and listening to the journeys of some of the youngsters.

Said Lauren: “The children were very content and happy during the visit and loved showing off their skills.

“Mr Flux said he was blown away by what he saw during the session, and said as soon as he walked in the room he could feel the warmth and friendliness, which showed how very special Little Discoverers is.

“Mrs Flux also commented that Little Discoverers was like a little drop of magic. We look forward to welcoming Mr and Mrs Flux back in the near future.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in The High Sheriff Award; we are incredibly grateful to everyone that supports the charity. What a fantastic beginning of the year for Little Discoverers.”

The North Lynn-based charity receives some support from the NHS, local children’s services and through independent fundraising events but is always looking for companies or individuals willing to contribute with their time or skills.

You can find out more about Little Discoverers (West Norfolk School for Parents) by calling 07805427044, email: littlediscoverers@littlediscoverers.co.uk or online at www.littlediscoverers.co.uk