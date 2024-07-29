A couple from Sutton Bridge got an unexpected surprise when their baby daughter made her entrance into the world in a hospital lift.

Charley Almey was not expecting the arrival of her second child for another week. But when contractions suddenly came on at home, she was whisked off to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn by partner Kyle Hurst.

By the time they reached the hospital reception 30 minutes later, contractions were very close together and Charley knew her baby was on its way.

Baby Esme couldn't wait to make her entrance into the world and was born to proud parents Charley and Kyle in the hospital lift with help from hospital volunteer David Beveridge.

Calling for help and a wheelchair, hospital volunteer David Beveridge, 71, a retired RAF pilot, lept into action.

Calm and focused, he carefully ushered Charley into a wheelchair and sent Kyle ahead to call the lift to the maternity ward.

It was during the short lift journey that Charley delivered baby Esme (7lbs 9oz) without assistance.

Charley, 22, said: “It all happened so fast. I was so nervous and worried, but I didn’t need to be – she’s just perfect.”

Kit King, matron for the hospital’s women and children’s division, was there as mum and baby arrived on the ward.

She said: “It was all a whirlwind. Charley did brilliantly and David was so calm given the situation.”

David added: “My priority was getting Charley to the maternity ward. I knew that’s where she had to be and there was nothing that was going to stop me.”

Chief nurse Pippa Street said: “We send our congratulations to Charley and Kyle on the arrival of their daughter and our grateful thanks to our volunteer David for his swift actions in getting them to the ward as quickly as possible.”