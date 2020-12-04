Surprise royal delivery of Christmas tree to King's Lynn hospital

Festive cheer was delivered to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and The Purfleet Trust thanks to a surprise royal delivery this week.

After spotting a request for a Christmas tree donation on the QEH Twitter feed, Kevin Holland, of The Solar Shed Ltd, jumped at the opportunity to support the community. Core Technologies are also supporting the project by providing lighting.

He said: “I contacted the Edward Landymore of Landymore Farm Shop & Tea Room and asked him to supply the trees – he was so happy to help as his wife is a paramedic.

Edward Landymore and Kevin Holland pictured with the Queen's surprise Christmas tree which has enabled them to donate a Christmas tree to the Purfleet Trust as well as Lynn's QEH (43366924)

“Everyone was getting involved, the whole business community and we had the holes dug ready for the trees. It was all about saying thank you to our NHS.”

The group of volunteers were all ready to put up the three trees donated, when they discovered that one spot had already been filled by a donation of a Christmas tree from the Queen.

Kevin added: “Instead of donating just to the hospital, it means we’ve been able to donate the extra tree to the Purfleet Trust.”

Amanda-Jane Weir, head of staff engagement at the QEH, said: “This is just yet another example of how the community have showed unwavering support to the QEH during these difficult times.

“It will be a Christmas unlike no other, but it will still be Christmas and thanks to Kevin and The Solar Shed every time our staff attend and leave site they will be reminded just how much Christmas spirit is still out there and being bestowed upon us.”