Club members sprang a lovely surprise on their oldest member - rekindling memories of his time in the forces.

Eric Lamb, 94, thought he was heading off on a routine outing but Lynn Rural Probus Club had something else in mind after learning of his career in the RAF and his association with Spitfire aircraft.

Eric, who served as club president during 2007 having joined in 2004, was an aviation consultant before retirement and in his youth, served as an electrician in the RAF.

Eric Lamb and son Adam standing next to the Spitfire. Picture: James Nash

It was during his time when stationed in Hong Kong, that Eric worked on Spitfire Mk.24, VN485.

When Probus colleagues learned that this very Spitfire was on display at the Imperial War Museum Duxford, they set about arranging a surprise visit for Eric who was unaware of what was in store until he arrived at Duxford with his son, Adam.

One by one, his Probus colleagues emerged from around a corner to greet the surprised Eric who was treated to a bespoke guided tour, which included getting close to his Spitfire again.

