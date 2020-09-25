Survey asks young people what's good and not so good about Lynn town centre

Young people are being asked for their opinions on Lynn town centre ahead of a £25million funding bid.

The Vision King's Lynn survey is gauging the hopes and concerns of 16 to 25-year-olds in an effort to help shape the Town Investment Plan.

It includes questions on what young people like and dislike about the town centre, what it needs to make it better, whether their career aspirations can be served in West Norfolk and asks about their travel habits and opinions.

The High Street in King's Lynn. (36661095)

The survey has just been launched and runs until 5pm on Monday; the plan is due to be submitted by October 31.

The Town Board, which is developing the plan, insists that it was not too late for the latest consultation to have a meaningful effect.

A spokesperson said: "The plan is still being shaped and consultation is ongoing; engaging people and seeking views is at the very heart of the approach of the Town Investment Plan.

"The feedback we receive now will help to shape the plan and will inform the detail of the projects and priorities going forward from now and – should the plan be agreed – into delivery. That’s why we’re continuing to speak to people and seek feedback on an ongoing basis."

Everyone who completes the survey (access it by clicking here) can enter into a prize draw to win one of three prizes of £50 in shopping vouchers.

Graham Purkins, chairman of the Town Board of Vision King's Lynn (42209376)

Graham Purkins, chair of the board, said: “We want the Town Investment Plan to make a difference for everyone, we want it to be inclusive, we want our town centre to offer something for all.

“Which is why it’s so important that we hear from young people. We want to understand what young people need and what their aspirations are as we develop this plan.

“If you are aged 16-25, please do have your say and help to shape the future.”

Vision King's Lynn is the collective name for funding and plans for the town (42215268)

The Town Board is also keen to hear feedback from under-16s and is inviting schools to get in touch to share views from their pupils. Any school interested in taking part should email michelle@engaging-people.co.uk

The young people survey follows on from previous consultation including consumer and business confidence surveys in the summer and business and stakeholder virtual workshops. Further opportunities to feedback will be shared via the Vision King’s Lynn channels, and people can still give their views via the government’s portal My Town: https://mytown.communities.gov.uk/town/kings-lynn/

The Towns Fund was set up to drive the economic regeneration of towns to deliver long term economic and productivity growth. The Town Investment Plan, which will be shaped with insight from the community, will set out our vision, priorities, and activities for this funding.