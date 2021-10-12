Patients in West Norfolk are being invited to take part in a new study examining how Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital communicates with its patients and the wider public.

The trust is working with Healthwatch Norfolk on the survey, which was launched yesterday.

The study, which will involve patients across all three of the counties served by the QEH, will examine issues such as how patients hear about:

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. (21111952)

Their care and appointments

The format of appointments, whether face-to-face, by telephone or video

Hospital news and information

How patients and families can comment on any changes and developments within the trust.

QEH chief nurse Alice Webster said yesterday: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Healthwatch Norfolk and to have this opportunity to genuinely understand what our communities would like their experiences to be.

“The trust is committed to improving clinical outcomes and achieving its ambition to become the best Rural General Hospital for patient and staff experience.”

Healthwatch Norfolk chief executive Alex Stewart added: “In order to continue striving for improvement, the hospital is actively engaging with the public across the whole community.

“This includes young people, those with disabilities and those with dementia, along with their families and carers, in how they would like to be communicated with about their health.”

The survey can be completed via www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/QEHCommunication. Printed versions can be requested by emailing enquiries@healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk or by phoning 0808 1689669.

Anyone who would prefer to take part by phone should call 01953 856029 to arrange a suitable time. Community sessions will also be held.

All data will be anonymised and a final report published in the new year.