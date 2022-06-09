The Norfolk area is suffering the most from poor council services, data reveals.

The service examined the returns people were getting on their council tax rebates.

Lynn and West Norfolk council has been ranked 287th out of all 304 councils examined in the survey.

Hands holding british pound coin and small money pouch. (56763018)

The worst area was Great Yarmouth, followed by Norwich.

As the cost of living spirals, the council tax rebate scheme was introduced to lift some burden off people's shoulders.

Researchers at money.co.uk analysed a variety of council services across England, including fire service response time, recycling levels, road conditions, crime rate, percentage of good or outstanding schools and care homes, to reveal in which district council tax goes the furthest.

James Andrews, finance expert at money.co.uk , offered guidance on how to check you’re not overpaying your council tax and tips on how to get a reduction.

He said:"With council tax bills rising by around three per cent in April last month, it might come as good news for many that 46.1% of tax challenges made last year succeeded in reducing their band.

"As property valuations were roughly done back in 1991, it’s possible that your house was misvalued. Here’s how to check if you are eligible for a tax reduction:

"Check with your neighbours - Compare your council tax band with neighbouring properties of a similar size and style. If your house landed in a higher band, you may have good grounds for appeal.

"Relevant information could also be obtained online.

"Carry out a 1991 valuation check - To find out the value of your house in 1991, enter your property price at the last valuation into a house price valuation tool such as Nationwide’s.

"Next, compare this with the tax bands introduced in 1991. If you find yourself in a higher band than you should be, you could request to appeal it

"See if you are eligible for a council tax discount - If you live alone for instance, or you’re the only adult in the household living with under-18s, you can get 25 per cent off your council tax bills; If you are a full-time student taking a one-year long course, or dedicate 21 hours of studying per week, you are exempt from paying."