Surveys to begin in Hunstanton to help improve services

The first in a series of surveys and studies is set to take place this month as part of a government-backed initiative in Hunstanton.

Contractors will be seen in and around the bus station and library undertaking a topographic survey as part of the One Public Estate Project, which will identify and map contours on the site and any existing above or slightly below ground features.

One Public Estate is an initiative aimed at making the most of public sector assets, and the survey will provide information which will assist with developing future plans.

Alistair Beales, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for corporate projects and assets, said: “This is the first really visible work people will see in connection with this project. Other surveys are planned for other parts of the town, but this is the first one to take place.”

Grant funding of £130,000 has been secured from One Public Estate to pay for feasibility work in Hunstanton.

The library building is owned by Norfolk County Council and the remaining part of the site is owned by West Norfolk Council.

Initial conversations have taken place with Norfolk County Council and Hunstanton Town Council regarding options that could improve access to library services.

These include relocating the library, or a new library on the existing site that would form part of a comprehensive redevelopment scheme.

Studies will also be undertaken to explore ways to improve transport facilities.

Mr Beales said: “It’s important that people know that we are looking at a number of projects that will ensure that publicly-owned assets are rationalised to improve services, reduce costs and drive growth and development.

“It’s also important that people understand we are not making decisions behind closed doors. At the moment, the focus is very much on gathering information and data so that we can develop a set of proposals that we will consult on in the future.”