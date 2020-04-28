Home   News   Article

Suspect package on King's Lynn estate 'contained electrical component' - police

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:07, 28 April 2020
 | Updated: 09:08, 28 April 2020

A suspect package which brought part of Lynn to a halt yesterday was found to contain an electrical component, police have said.

Emergency crews were called to the Hardwick industrial estate on Monday afternoon following reports of a suspicious item being discovered on Oldmedow Road.

Bomb disposal experts were called and a 100 metre cordon set up around the scene. A building was also evacuated.

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Allister Webb
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE