Suspect package on King's Lynn estate 'contained electrical component' - police
Published: 09:07, 28 April 2020
| Updated: 09:08, 28 April 2020
A suspect package which brought part of Lynn to a halt yesterday was found to contain an electrical component, police have said.
Emergency crews were called to the Hardwick industrial estate on Monday afternoon following reports of a suspicious item being discovered on Oldmedow Road.
Bomb disposal experts were called and a 100 metre cordon set up around the scene. A building was also evacuated.
