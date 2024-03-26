A “significant investigation” at a Lynn gym which has been temporarily closed on a number of occasions this month has discovered no faults with its facilities.

The Gym Group on the town’s Hardwick estate has been shut three times in March due to suspected drainage issues.

The most recent saw the 24/7 health and fitness facility close late last night, with it reopening this afternoon.

The Gym Group on King's Lynn's Hardwick estate. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesperson for The Gym Group said: “We apologise to our members at our King’s Lynn gym who have been impacted by its recent, temporary closures.

“Due to suspected drainage issues, we had to close the gym for the safety and wellbeing of our members and team.

“After significant investigation, we have confirmed there are no faults with the site’s facilities, so we will continue to work hard to identify the cause of this issue.”