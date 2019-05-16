A donation tin for the running expenses of an art gallery in the heart of Lynn was stolen yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 15) .

A member of staff at GroundWork Gallery on Purfleet Trust said: "We want to try and get it back as soon as possible.

"It was quite large and attached to a brick so it is quite recognisable."

The gallery intends to showcase the work of artists who care about how we experience the environment.

Staff describe the gallery as "exploring how art can help us respond to our changing world and shape our future."