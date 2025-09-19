All five suspects of a no-body murder have been re-bailed while police continue their investigation.

It has been almost a year since missing man Maris Ile, 54, was last seen alive.

Police launched an investigation into his whereabouts in February, but there have still been no revelations as to where he is.

Maris Ile is presumed murdered by the police. Picture: Norfolk Police

Mr Ile, of Highgate in Lynn and who worked in Ely, was last spotted near where he lived on November 20 last year.

Enquiries following his disappearance led police to believe he had come to harm - and in March this year, police took the unusual step of launching a murder investigation, despite not having found a body.

Five suspects, four men and a woman, were first arrested back in March and were originally bailed until June 11.

Maris Ile has been missing since last November. Picture: Norfolk Police

This was then extended until September 11. Now, police have confirmed the suspects have been re-bailed until December 11.

In August, Crimestoppers announced they would be offering a £20,000 reward for the conviction of those responsible for the murder of the Latvian seasonal worker.

His mother, Galina, described him as “a caring son who loved motorbikes” and urged anyone who may have information to come forward.

There have been no developments in the case for several months.

A forensic tent and multiple police vehicles were seen at the North Lynn allotments back in March

In March, police carried out a search for Mr Ile’s body in an allotment site in North Lynn.

The mother of Maris Ile issued an emotional plea in July for information on his whereabouts. Picture: Norfolk Police