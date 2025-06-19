None of the five suspects in the potential murder of a Lynn man have been charged as investigations continue.

Maris Ile, a 54-year-old Lativian national who lived on Highgate, has been missing since November and is believed by police to have been murdered.

The four men and a woman who were arrested in connection with the case back in March and originally bailed until June 11, have now been rebailed until September 11.

Maris Ile was last seen in November last year. Picture: Norfolk Police

Despite no body being found, Detective Superintendent Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said the forces believes that Maris has “come to harm”.

Forensic tents were seen at the North Lynn allotments around the time of the suspects’ arrests as part of the investigation.

The five people include a man and a woman in their 50s who were arrested in Lynn, a man in his 20s who was arrested in Peterborough, and two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s, who were arrested in Norwich.

Maris was a seasonal worker and is said to have had “quite a structured life”, keeping in regular contact with his family in Latvia.

He has not been seen or heard from since he left his home to go to work in Ely and never arrived.

Those with information about Maris’ disappearance can call the major incident team via Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/11508/25.

Alternatively, it can be reported online here. The portal is also available in Latvian, Lithuanian and Russian.