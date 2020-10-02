A 62-year-old Gaywood woman has been given a suspended jail term for having a knife in her car which she’d used to chop up a watermelon at a picnic.

Dawn Hooton claimed she had forgotten about the carving knife which police found in a footwell during a search of the vehicle in a car park behind Lynn’s St James Swimming Pool.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, said officers had been called to the car park on July 2 over a drug matter.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (39098373)

They approached three males and a female - Hooton - who was sitting in the driver's set.

The Russell Hobbs knife was found in the rear on the passenger side

"She said it was there to cut a watermelon and was unaware it was an offence to have it there," added Miss Sheerin.

Hooton, of Gaywood Hall Drive, pleaded guilty to having a knife blade in a public place and also to drug-driving in a separate incident on December 8 last year.

She had been stopped at 10pm in Hardwick Road due to having no lights on.

A reading in custody showed that she had 53 microgrammes of a cocaine derivative per litre of blood in her system. The legal limit is 50.

In mitigation, solicitor Liz Symonds said the drug-drive matter had arisen out of the defendant suffering severe osteoarthritis.

"Someone had suggested to her that if she took cocaine it might help," she added.

Miss Symonds said the knife offence occurred because Hooton had borrowed a knife from a communal kitchen at her accommodation before a picnic and had forgotten to return it.

Sentencing the defendant to 16 weeks' custody, suspended for a year, and up to 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days, bench chairman John Hare told her: "Possession of knives has become a big issue.

"Driving round with a carving knife is foolhardy at best, even if you were allegedly using it to cut up watermelons.

"People come up with all sorts of excuses why they have knives but the fact is they sometimes get used [for unlawful reasons]."

For drug-driving, Hooton was disqualified for 12 months and fined £100.

She was told to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and costs of £50.